Fresh snow warning issued for Derry

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather warning of snow and ice for Derry.

The warning is valid between 12:05am and 11:00am on Sunday.

The fresh weather warning was issued on Friday morning.

"A spell of rain, sleet and hill snow will move east through Saturday evening before skies clear leading to ice developing on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Some injuries from slips and falls are possible on icy surfaces. Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services."