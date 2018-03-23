FSR Volunteers praised as charity deals with over 30 incidents in a month

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers have been praised for their dedication as it emerged the charity dealt with over 30 incidents during the month of February alone.

The Derry charity’s Duty Teams and Pager Team responded to a total of 32 incidents over the month, which included four people who were brought back from the railings or rivers edge.

A further 25 people who were in distress were dealt with and immediately taken to a place of Safety.

A spokesman said: “Two people were rescued from the River Foyle our volunteers had the sad task of carrying out a body recovery.”

Foyle Search & Rescue volunteers carry out duties on Thursday, Friday and Saturday Nights.

They are supported by an Emergency Response Team who remain on call 365 days of the year.

FSR teams maintain the charity’s main aim of the ‘preservation of life via prevention, intervention and post vention’.

The spokesman added: “FSR would like to thank the public and our community for the support shown to us and for your kind remarks passed to our volunteers while carrying out their varied roles.

“Lastly, Thank You to all of our dedicated volunteers who carry out there fundraising and duties with professionalism, dignity & dedication week in week out.”

Foyle Search & Rescue are this year recognising their 25th year.

Since 1993, call outs have resulted in 359 lives being saved in excess of 3,126 suicides being prevented while the charity’s pager teams have had the sad task of recovering 135 bodies.