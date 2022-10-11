Funeral arrangements for 14-year-old Creeslough victim Leona Harper
The funeral of teenage Creeslough disaster victim Leona Harper is to take place in Ramelton on Thursday.
By Kevin Mullan
The 14-year-old, a keen sportswoman who played for Letterkenny Rugby Club, was one of the youngest victims of the catastrophic explosion.
Her Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton. Following the funeral service she will by interred in Termon graveyard.
Nine other victims also lost their lives in the explosion which took place shortly after 3pm on Friday.