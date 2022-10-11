News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Funeral arrangements for 14-year-old Creeslough victim Leona Harper

The funeral of teenage Creeslough disaster victim Leona Harper is to take place in Ramelton on Thursday.

By Kevin Mullan
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
The late Leona Harper
The late Leona Harper

The 14-year-old, a keen sportswoman who played for Letterkenny Rugby Club, was one of the youngest victims of the catastrophic explosion.

Her Requiem Mass will take place at 2pm in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton. Following the funeral service she will by interred in Termon graveyard.

Nine other victims also lost their lives in the explosion which took place shortly after 3pm on Friday.