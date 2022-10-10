Funeral arrangements for 24-year-old Creeslough disaster victim Jessica Gallagher
The funeral of 24-year-old Jessica Gallagher, who was among the ten victims of the Creeslough service station explosion on Friday, will take place in the village on Tuesday morning.
By Kevin Mullan
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:50 pm
- 1 min read
Ms. Gallagher, from Killoughcarran, will be laid to rest in Doe cemetery following Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough at 11am on Tuesday morning.
The fashion graduate was among the youngest victims of the explosion in the Donegal village on Friday.
The funeral of Martin McGill, aged 49, will take place in the same chapel at 2pm.