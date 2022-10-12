Funeral of eldest Creeslough victim Hugh Kelly to take place on Friday
The funeral of Hugh Kelly, the eldest victim of the Creeslough service station explosion, will take place on Friday.
By Kevin Mullan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Mr. Kelly will be laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough, at 11am on Friday.
The 59-year-old, who is mourned by his partner Linda, daughter Mary, grandchild Rosey, sisters Agnes Gallagher and Tessie Friel, brother Frank and wider circle of family and friends, will be interred at Doe Cemetery after the service.