News you can trust since 1772

Gaelscoil na Daróige raises over £500 for medical aid for Gaza

Pupils, parents and staff at Gaelscoil na Daróige have raised over £500 for aid for the people of Gaza.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Updated 24th Nov 2023, 15:27 GMT
Roisin O'Hara, of Trócaire, receiving a cheque of £560 from pupils of Gaelscoil na DaróigeRoisin O'Hara, of Trócaire, receiving a cheque of £560 from pupils of Gaelscoil na Daróige
Roisin O'Hara, of Trócaire, receiving a cheque of £560 from pupils of Gaelscoil na Daróige

Appalled by the bombardment in Gaza and determined to take action, children and the parent-teacher association (PTA) at Gaelscoil na Daróige arranged a bake sale and raised over £560 for Trócaire, principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile told the ‘Journal.

The monies raised have been donated to provide essential aid to Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts of Change appeal and will be used to provide essential aid to Gaza.

Related topics:Gaza