Gaelscoil na Daróige raises over £500 for medical aid for Gaza
Pupils, parents and staff at Gaelscoil na Daróige have raised over £500 for aid for the people of Gaza.
Appalled by the bombardment in Gaza and determined to take action, children and the parent-teacher association (PTA) at Gaelscoil na Daróige arranged a bake sale and raised over £560 for Trócaire, principal Fiachra Ó Donghaile told the ‘Journal.
The monies raised have been donated to provide essential aid to Trócaire’s Christmas Gifts of Change appeal and will be used to provide essential aid to Gaza.