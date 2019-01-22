Galliagh buses back to normal following failed hijacking on day of hoax attacks

Bus services in Galliagh are back to normal today following a suspected attempted hijacking by youths in the area last night.

Translink have confirmed that the driver of the bus refused to allow the masked gang onto the bus and drove off before reporting the episode.

It occurred as police responded to a security alert around a mile away outside St Mary’s College on the Northland Road, where a hijacked Asda delivery can had been abandoned.

This alert turned out to a hoax, police later confirmed.

Two other vehicles were also hijacked in Derry yesterday at Circular Road and later a short distance away at Southway.

Residents in Creggan were evacuated for a time after a work maintenance van being used for repairs to Housing Executive tenants was taken and on object thrown in the back of it. A controlled explosion was later carried out.

Two hours later a Royal Mail van was hijacked.

Speaking a bout the episode in Galliagh, a Translink spokesperson confirmed today:

“There was an attempt by a number of masked youths to board a bus in the Slievemore/Moss Park area last night.

“The driver did not let the youths on board, drove away and reported the incident.

“Services were withdrawn from the area as a precaution for a time before returning later in the evening and are operating normally today.”