Game of Thrones season eight episode three - Battle for Winterfell - Belfast crew praised by co-creators D. B. Weiss and David Benioff

One of the co-creators of HBO television series Game of Thrones has heaped praise on the Belfast based crew who played an integral role in delivering the epic battle for Winterfell in episode three of the eighth and final season.

The feature length episode was first broadcast around the world at 2:00am (G.M.T.) on Monday.

The episode, titled 'The Long Night', was filmed over a period of more than 50 days in Belfast in 2018 with a large proportion of the filming taking place at night.

In a special behind the scenes video released on YouTube by the official Game of Thrones channel on Monday, co-creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, could not hide their admiration for what the crew in Belfast managed to pull-off.

"It's a real testament to the entire Belfast crew who gave us something that no amount of money could ever buy," said D. B. Weiss.

David Benioff added: ""It is to their immense credit that not only did they endure it but that they did such a great job the whole they were there."

The Night King in season eight, episode three of Game of Thrones. (Photo: HBO)

'The Long Night' was directed by Miguel Sapochnik who also directed the epic and unforgettable 'The Battle of the Bastards' and 'Hardhome' episodes in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Episode four of the six final episodes will be broadcast at 2:00am (G.M.T.) on Monday May 6.