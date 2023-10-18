Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Steven who is reported missing from Burnfoot since August 22, 2023.

Steven is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing. Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.