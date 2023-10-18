Gardaí ‘concerned’ for welfare of missing 14-year-old Steven Boyle
Gardaí are concerned for the welfare of 14-year-old Steven Boyle who has been missing for nearly two months.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 18th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Steven who is reported missing from Burnfoot since August 22, 2023.
Steven is described as approximately 5’6 in height, of medium build with light brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Steven was wearing when he went missing. Gardaí are concerned for Steven's welfare.
Contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111, or any Garda Station.