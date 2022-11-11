The road traffic collision involving two cars occurred at approximately 9:10pm on Thursday, November 10, on the R238 in Fahan, County Donegal.

Gardai confirmed that five persons were taken to hospital, one of whom has serious injuries.

The road is currently closed this Friday evening and a technical examination is being conducted. Local diversions are in place.

Gardai remain at the scene of the collision in Fahan.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

A Garda spokesperson asked that any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R238 between Buncrana and Bridgend between 8:30pm and 9:30pm last night, Thursday, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.