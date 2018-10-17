Gemma Doherty bringing critically acclaimed Saint Sister to Derry for homecoming gig

Derry's Gemma Doherty will perform a highly-anticipated homecoming gig in Cultúrlann Uí Chanáin this weekend with the critically acclaimed Saint Sister, her electro-pop outfit with Morgan MacIntyre.

The duo have garnered rave reviews for their debut album, 'Shape of Silence', and are currently in the middle of a run of sold out shows across the country to celebrate its release.

Since Saint Sister arrived on the scene in 2014 they have continuously delivered superbly polished and highly listenable music.

Building on their early promise, their debut album, ‘Shape of Silence’, sees Doherty and McIntyre crafting a debut album that is mesmerising from the outset, enveloping you in layers of beautiful vocals and shimmering, beguiling atmosphere.

The group's music draws from early Celtic harp traditions, 60s folk and electronic pop to create ‘atmosfolk' - a mix of soulful vocal harmonies, dreamy synth and electro-acoustic harp.

2018 has seen the band tour extensively throughout Europe and USA ahead of their debut tour of Australia in November.

Support comes from Tandem Felix. Advance tickets are on sale now at eventbrite.com