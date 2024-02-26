'Good Samaritan' who helped man in need: Police in Derry seek to return young woman's coat
Police have issued an appeal to help find a ‘good Samaritan’ who helped a man who had collpased on a street in Derry.
Police assisted a man who had collapsed on Northland Road on Friday morning.
Police were in the vicinity at approximately 9am to 9.15am.
Prior to their arrival, ‘a good Samaritan had stopped to help this male and kindly gave the gentleman her coat for under his head’.
“Police would like to locate this young female in order to return her coat. If this was you, please attend Strand Road Enquiry Office to collect your coat."