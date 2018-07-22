Grass pitch free-to-use to Strand Road residents plus discounted facilities

The Ulster University has declared its Magee pitches free-to-use by members of the local community this summer and beyond.

Equally, a range of summer schemes and facilities will be made available to residents of the lower Strand Road area at discounted rates.

Sinn Féin councillor, Mickey Cooper, said a leaflet will be delivered to residents outlining a range of facilities and programmes which will be made available to the public on the Magee campus.

He said: “I have recently held a number of meetings between university staff and local residents who were concerned about the lack of greenspace and recreational activities for their children and grandchildren.

“As a result of these discussions Ulster University Magee have confirmed that their grass pitch will be available for use by local residents over the summer and beyond when not in use. They have also outlined various summer schemes being run by the UU which will be open to members of the public, and confirmed special community rates for the use of their fitness facilities.”