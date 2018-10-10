‘Grave concerns’ at no money to fix crossings

Sinn Féin Councillor Sharon Duddy said she is “gravely concerned” that Transport NI have said they have no money left to repair faded pedestrian crossings in Derry.

Colr. Duddy was speaking after the Department for Infrastructure confirmed to the ‘Journal’ that while it recognised that there was a need to deal with this issue they had no funding left to do so.

The department made the comments after Colr. Duddy raised concerns about badly faded road markings and markings on pedestrian crossings in the Bogside.

Councillor Duddy said: “Last week I raised concerns of local residents and motorists that many of the road markings at key crossings in the area have simply disappeared.

“Of major concern is the crossing adjacent to the William Street roundabout which in some places is non-existent. Along with a number of other crossings in the Bogside.

“I am gravely concerned that Transport NI (formerly Roads Service) have now said they have no finance to repair faded pedestrians in the Bogside and across the city.

“I believe the safety around pedestrian crossings and associated road markings should be a priority and would call on Transport NI to look at the situation again.”

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson told the Journal last week: “DfI Roads are aware of the need to renew the markings on pedestrian crossings within the Derry City and Strabane Council area.

“However, DfI’s current annual budget for replacement of road marking has been expended. Should additional in-year funding become available DfI shall assess the renewal of markings at pedestrian crossings on a priority basis and with due regard to other competing needs.”