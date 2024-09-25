Green light for NWRC’s new sports club initiative
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Green Clubs Project, which was launched at Sigersons GAA club in Strabane on Saturday morning, is an eco-friendly project supported by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) and funded through Derry City and Strabane District Council’s (DCSDC) PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan.
The Project is being spearheaded by Francine Moran, NWRC’s Sustainability Champion who revealed that the programme will support ten clubs on a cross-community basis over the duration of the project. The College will also work in close partnership with DCSDC’s Green Infrastructure team and in particular the Climate Programme Manager, Cathy Burns who has been involved in a pilot of a similar project with excellent results.
Local clubs in the North West are being invited to apply for Green Clubs which will support efforts to make effective changes to improve sustainability in their clubs.
Francine said: “We are delighted to announce the Green Clubs project which will be delivered by NWRC over the next two years following a successful tender bid of £199K to DCSDC.
“The initiative is an extension of the college’s wider sustainability strategy as we engage with the local community and stakeholders promoting practical ways in which we can preserve the world we live in for current and future generations.
“This Community Regeneration and Transformation project will focus on awareness raising of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as well as leadership & capacity building, best-practice sharing, practical environmental work, and green club toolkit dissemination, and aims to support each club to make simple but effective changes within the operation of their clubs' activities and clubhouses to achieve long-term environmental sustainability. “
During the launch attendees heard from Sigersons, Strabane and Cappoquin, Waterford who demonstrated successful environmental changes each had made in their clubs.
Sue Divin, the PEACE manager at Derry City and Strabane District Council commented: “We’re delighted to be able to fund this key environmental initiative under Derry City and Strabane District Council’s PEACEPLUS Local Co-Designed Action Plan. The theme of environmental capacity building for local groups came forward across our district from the sector. Climate and environment are also key in council’s policies and we know we’ve strong sports club engagement across the council area. Combining the two is an innovative way to engage clubs in strategic cross-community work on shared interests. We’d encourage local clubs to get involved and benefit from this PEACEPLUS funding.”
Cathy Burns added: “We are delighted to have secured the PEACEPLUS funding to deliver the Green Clubs Programme across the City & District. It is a fantastic opportunity to support communities to achieve our collective ambition of a sustainable, climate resilient, net zero city and district by 2045. As anchors in the community local sports clubs can lead the way and ensure people young and old benefit from the green transition.”
For more information on Green Clubs contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.