Greenhaw Road to benefit from natural gas

Energy supplier Firmus Energy has indicated it’s to make natural gas available to residents of the Greenhaw Road area of Shantallow, according to a Derry City and Strabane District councillor, who has welcomed the development.

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper said news that properties in the Greenhaw Road area were set to benefit from the option of gas heating was a boost for local consumers.

“This is a great news story for local residents that they will be available to avail of gas central heating in their homes,” said Colr. Cooper.

The Sinn Féin representative said he had been liaising with the energy company about the prospect of expanding the local gas network throughout the city.

Colr. Cooper said the Firmus move would provide householders with a cleaner and cheaper home-heating option.

“Over the years residents had complained to me about their lack of energy options .

“I have been lobbying with Firmus for some time to make this happen in the Greenhaw area.

“This will provide a cleaner and more efficient source of heating for the residents and give them a cheaper option,” he said.

It’s hoped the new competition will lead to lower fuel costs for families.

Last Friday, which was Fuel Poverty Awareness Day, the UK charity National Energy Action (NEA) estimated 294,000 households in the North were in fuel poverty and spending more than 10 per cent of their household income on energy bills