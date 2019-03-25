Gregory Campbell not impressed by Declan Rice 'UP THE RA' apology

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has weighed in on the Declan Rice 'UP THE RA' controversy declaring that his apology rang hollow.

The England and West Ham star, who recently switched allegiance from the Republic of Ireland, was forced to address a 2015 social media post in which he had used the pro-IRA slogan.

The highly-rated defender and midfielder was forced to apologise for the comment in the run up to his debut for England against Czechia on Friday night.

But Mr. Campbell stated: "His apology three and a half years later: 'I recognised now that my attempts to show support for my teammates at the time could be negatively interpreted.'

"Don't know who came up with that for his apology, showing support for his teammates by declaring support for the gangsters of the IRA!"

Responding to criticism over his 'UP THE RA' gaffe Rice stated: "I am aware that a poorly-expressed comment I made when I was a junior player has been circulated on social media.

"I recognise now that my attempt to show support for my team-mates at the time could be negatively interpreted.

"While my naïv words were not meant to to be a political opinion and do not represent who I am, I sincerely apologise for any offence caused."