Gregory Campbell recalls Ray Wilkins' compassion to the homeless in touching tribute to late footballer

DUP MP Gregory Campbell has paid tribute to the late, great English footballer Ray Wilkins by recalling an instance of unsung kindheartedness during a debate on homelessness in the House of Commons this afternoon.

The East Derry MP drew attention to an extraordinary act of kindness shown by the former AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea star, as it was recently recalled by a homeless man in the wake of his death earlier this month.

Mr. Campbell, who would have cheered Mr. Wilkins on during his spell with Rangers in the late 1980s, said: "One of the most profoundly moving things I have heard - possibly he heard it too - was after the recent passing of the Rangers and Chelsea footballer Ray Wilkins.

"On the radio, a moving tribute was paid live on air by a homeless man, who said that, when he was outside a tube station in London, the person who came to him, took him for a hot drink, gave him some money and changed his life was Ray Wilkins.

"That man said in his tribute that the world might remember Ray Wilkins the footballer, but he will remember the man who saved his life."