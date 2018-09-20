Group calls for completion of cycle link to Strathfoyle

The Enagh Youth Forum has welcomed the allocation of over half-a-million pounds for the Kilfennan Valley Park Greenway and urged local and regional government to kick on with plans to extend the Waterside Greenway to Strathfoyle.

Paul Hughes of the EYF said: “These greenways will make a real and lasting difference and go some way to improving connectivity and promoting health and well being. We are continuing to campaign for the full extension of the Waterside Greenway out to Strathfoyle.

“Planning permission for this project has been in place since 2012. The project is listed as a number one priority in the Strathfoyle and Maydown Village Plan and the wider Faughan community plan. Local people want to see this greenway completed as soon as possible.

“Council have made some progress in relation to securing the lands needed for the project but must now do more to secure the funds needed to bring this much needed project to fruition.”