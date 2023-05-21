Heartbreak in Derry & Donegal after young woman dies following traffic collision

The identity of the young woman has not been officially confirmed but it is understood she was from Derry.

Ballyarnett Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy was among those who expressed their condolences to the family of the young woman.

Sandra Duffy said: “My immediate thoughts are with the family and friends of the young woman who has died after being struck by a Garda car near Buncrana on Sunday morning.

There is sorrow across the north west today.

“This is a tragedy and the shock and heartbreak of this terrible incident will be felt right across the community today.

“There must be a full and thorough investigation to get to the bottom of exactly how this happened and I would appeal to anyone with information to bring it forward.”

Gardaí said earlier today they are investigating the fatal road traffic collision, which occurred at Ludden, Buncrana, Co. Donegal in the early hours of this morning Sunday 21st May, 2023 at approximately 3.15a.m.A spokesperson said: “A female pedestrian, aged 21 years was struck by a Garda patrol car. Her body remains at scene. No other persons were injured during the collision.“The scene remains closed for a technical examination. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.“Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.“As per protocol, this road traffic collision has been referred under Section 102 of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission.“No further information is available at this time.”

Also expressing condolences, the support team from local organisation Life After, which supports families who have lost a loved one in road tragedies, posted:

“We are saddened to hear that a young female has passed away in Buncrana this morning after being involved in an road traffic collision.

“Could everyone please keep the victims family in your thoughts and prayers as they come to terms with this traumatic event.

