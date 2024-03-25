Helicopter in 'near miss' with drone in vicinity of Derry's Foyle Bridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police confirmed the helicopter pilot reported the near miss with a drone operating at an altitude of approximately 1000ft which, they added, ‘is both illegal and extremely dangerous’.

" The consequences of a drone colliding with a manned aircraft are extremely dangerous for the aircraft and any occupants. If you have any information please contact police quoting CW882, 24/03/3.”

Police reminded people about some of the important rules and regulations surrounding drone usage and outlined how, from November 30, 2019, all operators of drones fitted with a camera and all drones over 250g, by law (Air Navigation Order), ‘must register with CAA and display a registration number on their drones.’

"An operator (owner) must be aged 18yrs or over. There is no minimum age of persons flying a drone, however each flyer must also register with CAA, pass a short test and be issued with a Flyer ID. This means that children can fly a drone, however an adult will have responsibility to ensure legislation is being followed.

An operator can be fined £1000 for not registering their drone.”

They also highlighted how the law states that the drone operator should never lose sight of the drone at any time (max. 500m from flyer).

Additionally, ‘the operator should never fly higher than 400ft (120m) from ground where drone is directly over.

“Never fly in a Flight Restricted Zone (FRZ) these are found in and around airports like our own City of Derry Airport.

“If you are using a drone for commercial use you must have insurance.

“This is not an exhaustive list of the full rules and regulations, the best guidance for legal and safe flying of drones can be found at https://orlo.uk/YvxgZ

“Please remember that you as a drone operator may have no difficulty in seeing a manned aircraft in the air space around you, however the Pilot of the manned aircraft will find it extremely difficult to spot a small drones until it is too late to avoid it.

“Please stay below 400ft and it is your responsibility to stay away from manned aircraft at all times. If you spot a manned aircraft, reduce altitude immediately and get out of its way.”