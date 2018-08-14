Heroin taken off the streets in Derry operation

A quantity of heroin has been taken off the streets of Derry following a police operation in Rosemount last night, police at Strand Road have confirmed.

One man was arrested by officers during the swoop.

The force said "good old fashioned police work" had led to the seizure.

In a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday, police at Strand Road confirmed: "Whilst on proactive patrol of the Rosemount area of the city, officers from Derry City and Strabane District Support Team have arrested one male for drug offences.

"A quantity of heroin has been taken off the street and this male is currently assisting us with our enquiries."