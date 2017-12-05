Historic event to launch major new interface project

A once notorious interface area of Derry will tonight see people from both communities converging for a lantern-lit carol service to launch a major new project.

Waterside Neighbourhood Partnership, Hillcrest Trust and Irish Street Community Association yesterday announced that the Irish Street and Top of the Hill areas have been awarded £540,000 Peace IV funding. The funding will be used to deliver a Waterside Shared Village Project and an Interface Investment Programme. The project will run over three years and will deliver projects for the local communities, including for young people, children and older people along with community festivals.

The launch of the Waterside Shared Village will be marked tonight with a Christmas Carol Service. A procession of light will leave both communities at 6.30pm; from the Shops at Strabane Old Road Top of the Hill and from Irish Street Community Centre. The lantern-lit processions will congregate at the Shared Future Centre car park and then move off together to the River City Apostolic Church to celebrate a Christmas Carol Service. An open invitation has been issued to all wishing to take part in the event, which will end with a Christmas fireworks display.

The official launch will be conducted by Alderman Drew Thompson, Chair of the Peace IV Committee, and tea, coffee, hot chocolate and Christmas treats will be shared out at the event.