Historic U-Boat surrender on the Foyle: Vintage events tomorrow

A day of special activities has been planned by Derry City and Strabane District Council to mark the 73rd anniversary of the historic U-boat surrender on Lough Foyle.

The U-Boat surrender signalled an end to the Battle of the Atlantic in May 1945 and Derry played a pivotal part in protecting the Atlantic convoys and in keeping the western front open for the duration of World War II.

One of the u-boats surfacing on the River Foyle during the surrender.

Tomorrow, Saturday, there will be a packed programme of family friendly activities in the city centre from 10am to 4pm. A variety of unique museum collections will be on display as well as US and German Navy Troop Re-enactors from Wartime Living History Association and an American ‘Willys’ Jeep from the Ulster Military Vehicle Club.

A live re-enactment of the surrender event will take place in Guildhall Square on the hour throughout the day, and families can join in.

At the Guildhall there will be a photo booth, large-scale Battleship board game, costumes of the time and Morse Code signal machines. The Atlantic Cafe will be opened with the sounds of the Andrews Sisters on the playlist.

Local people can also immerse themselves in the full vintage experience with style tips from Elaine Duffy.

For history buffs, a series of talks are scheduled, beginning with renowned historian Richard Doherty’s ‘The Longest Siege’ - World View from the Banks of the Foyle at 11am.

At 1:30 pm, Dr Marie-Claire Peters will hold a talk entitled ‘Thank you, Thank you Derry’, exploring the lives of women in WWII Derry. Finally, at 2:30pm, a live concert with 1940s ‘Swinging and Dancing’, by local act the RingaBellas, will close out the event.

Admission to the Guildhall events is free and admission to the Tower Museum is reduced to a special price of £1.