Hoaxers behind Feeny bomb alert condemned for causing significant disruption

The alert resulted in the closure of a section of the Feeny Road.

The PSNI said nothing untoward was found.

Chief Inspector Sinead McIldowney said: “Officers conducted an extensive search at an address in the area following a report made to Police that a viable device had been left at a residential property.

PSNI alert

“Police attended the area yesterday to commence a security operation and returned again this morning, supported by Army Technical Officers to continue a thorough search.”

CI McIldowney said a hoax call sparked the alert: “Nothing untoward was found but we condemn the significant impact on the community hoax calls of this nature have for local residents.

“Whilst no houses were evacuated on this occasion, those persons responsible show a complete disregard to the local community and wider area who were inconvenienced by police diversions.