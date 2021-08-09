Homes flooded and streets underwater in Strabane following flash flooding

Elected representatives called for action at flooding hotpots in the town after the latest weather-caused emergency incident on Saturday.

Former Derry and Strabane mayor, Colr. Michaela Boyle, said: "The torrential rain has once again been destructive in the flood hotspot areas of Strabane. Homes flooded in Pearse Gardens, homes almost flooded in Ballycolman, and Koram Square. Bridge St and parts of Lisnafin had flood water levels rise due to blocked drains."

Ms. Boyle's Sinn Féin colleague Maolíosa McHugh MLA called for a mooted Ballycolman flooding report to be actioned as soon as possible.

Surface water pours down steps in Strabane.

"I will be requesting a meeting with Department of Infrastructure (DfI) as a matter of urgency to progress the flooding report and I will be inviting the Minister to come down and speak to constituents directly who have suffered yet again. Interim measure will also need to be considered."

Colr. Boyle said: "Constituents are living on their nerves any time heavy showers are forecast."

Children unperturbed by the flooding.

Several streets were swamped as drains were unable to cope with the rain.