If you went for a stroll in Derry this afternoon you would have been forgiven for thinking you were somewhere sunny and warm in Europe.

With high temperatures of 17°C and 18°C in different parts of the Derry area it's only natural to be curious about whether we could be in for a spate of some last minute sunshine before autumn sets in.

Today's warm temperatures do not look like they will last.

How long will the warm weather in Derry last?

Sadly, the temperatures will drop back down to 12°C over the coming days.

Will there be sunshine?

No. Heavy rain is forecast for Thursday and it is expected to be dull and cloudy right up to and including Tuesday October 2.

The first 10 days of October could see some gale force winds as well as downpours.

A wind blowing from the North West will see colder temperatures return to the city to Monday with feels like temperatures reaching 6°C