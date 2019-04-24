Hundreds gather in Derry to pay tribute to Lyra McKee

Hundreds upon hundreds of people have gathered in the centre of Derry to pay their respects as the Funeral of murdered journalist Lyra McKee got under way in her native Belfast this afternoon.

The crowds gathered in silence at Guildhall Square, lining the square and the City Walls, at 1pm as the funeral serice got under way 75 miles away at St Anne's Cathedral in Belfast city centre.

People applaud at the 1pm vigil for Lyra McKee, in Guildhall Square, to express solidarity as her funeral takes place in Belfast. DER1719GS-039

A large rainbow flag in tribute to Lyra's contribution towards equality for the LGBTQ community was hoisted as the people of Derry broke out in spontaneous applause for Lyra.

Lyra McKee was murdered when a gunman from dissident group the New IRA opened fire during a night of rioting in the Creggan area of Derry last Thursday.

On Friday, thousands of people attended rallies in the Creggan area, along with Unionist and Nationlaist political leaders and Catholic and Protestant Church leaders, sending out a united message: Not in Our Name.

Joining those in attendance at the rally in the Guildhall today were the head of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, and local priest Father Michael Canney.