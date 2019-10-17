Hundreds protest against Brexit at Derry - Donegal border

Hundreds of people gathered with residents of Killea, Bridgend and Muff on Wednesday night to demonstrate their opposition to Brexit and any attempt to impose border infrastructure on local communities.

The protests across the region on Wednesday night were organised by Border Communities Against Brexit, who have been spearheading the public campaign to give voice to the local people’s concerns over Brexit and its impacts on people here.

Some of the attendance at the Border Communities Against Brexit protest held at Bridgend on Wednesday evening last. DER4119GS - 025

At all three villages, protesters held aloft banners saying and chanted ‘No Borders, ‘No Barriers’, and ‘No Brexit’. And in a callback to the Civil Rights movement, bin lids were also brought to the border and rattled against the ground.

Politicians including senior representatives from Sinn Féin and the SDLP were among those who took part in the protests.

Dermot O’Hara, spokesman for Border Communities Against Brexit, said the protests were timed to send a message ahead of yesterday’s crucial EU summit - the last such meeting before the British Government says it will leave the EU, “dragging the North with it against the democratic wishes of the majority of the population”.

Border Communities Against Brexit supporters attend the demonstration held at Bridgend on Wednesday evening last. DER4119GS - 028

The Border Communities Against Brexit protest held at Bridgend on Wednesday evening last. DER4119GS - 026