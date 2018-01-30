IN PICTURES: Remembering Bloody Sunday

Tuesday January 30, 2018 marked the 46th anniversary of Bloody Sunday in Derry.

Thirteen innocent people were shot dead by British army soldiers on that fateful January afternoon - a fourteenth victim died a few months later.

The images in this gallery conveys just how determined the Bloody Sunday families were and are in their search for justice.

The 14 people killed as a result of what occurred on Bloody Sunday were: Jackie Duddy, Michael Kelly, Hugh Gilmour, William Nash, John Young, Michael McDaid, Kevin McElhinney, James Wray, William McKinney, Gerard McKinney, Gerard Donaghey, Patrick Doherty, Barney McGuigan and John Johnston.

To begin viewing the gallery of images click HERE or on the link above or on the white square in the bottom left corner of the image above.