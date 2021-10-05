Inishowen Covid 19 case numbers remain stable with slight increase in north

Covid 19 cases in North Inishowen have increased slightly but South Inishowen numbers have fallen.

Figures published on the Covid 19 data hub show that in the two weeks up to September 27, there were 116 cases recorded in North Inishowen (Carndonagh Local Electoral Area), which has a 14-day incidence rate of 683.8. This is almost double the national average of 389.0.

The figures were a slight increase in the two weeks up to September 21, when the rate was at 642.5, with 109 cases.

South Inishowen’s figures continue to fall, with 101 cases recorded and an incidence rate of 451.6 up until September 29. This is a decrease in the Buncrana LEA of 145 cases and a rate of 648.3 per 100k.

North and South Inishowen are fourth highest and second lowest in Donegal, respectively, with three other electoral areas in the county recording three of the highest incidence rates in the entire country.

Milford LEA is recording the highest figures, at 1038.4 per 100k, with Letterkenny behind it on 1007 and then Lifford/Stranorlar at 1000.4, followed by Carndonag and then Glenties at 455.7, Buncrana and finally, Donegal LEA with an incidence rate of 93.

On October 3, there were 10 confirmed Covid 19 cases in Letterkenny University Hospital with one person in ICU/HDU.

Meanwhile, yesterday, the HSE asked people to come forward and get their free flu vaccine if it is recommended for them.

This year the free flu vaccine is recommended for you if you are in one of these groups: aged 65 and over; a health care worker; a child aged 2 – 17; at any stage of pregnancy and people with certain medical conditions which put them at increased risk from the complications of flu.

For a full list of recommended groups visit hse.ie/flu

This 2021-2022 flu season the flu vaccine being offered to people aged over 65 is called Fluad Tetra. This is an adjuvanted vaccine. That means it contains an ingredient that stimulates the immune system, making it more effective against flu in older people. It is being offered in Ireland for the first time this year, but a similar vaccine has been used for several years in various countries including the UK and USA. Those aged 65 years and over can contact their GP or local pharmacy to make an appointment. People aged 65 year and over who live in long-term residential care facilities will be offered this vaccine where they live.