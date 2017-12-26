Inishowen floods funding

More than €1.7M in payments to Donegal County Council to cover the costs of the initial clean-up after the Inishowen Flood has been allocated by the government.

Cabinet Minister and Donegal TD Joe McHugh welcomed the payment during his meeting with his colleagues in Dublin last week.

A payment of €1,729,122 is expected to be made to the council within days.

“The monies are going to cover the initial clean-up costs of the flood incurred by Donegal County Council in August,” said Minister McHugh. “Once again I want to thank council staff in our county who worked tirelessly in the days and weeks after the flood. As the lead agency facing into the disaster of the flood. council staff did tremendous work helping those affected across Inishowen. I also want to again thank the wonderful volunteers.”