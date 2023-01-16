Emergency services were called to the scene in the Kylemore Park area of the city on Saturday.

One woman was taken to hospital and her family have confirmed that she is in a stable condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement shared via Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan the family said they would “like to express and appreciation of the help after the explosion, the neighbours’ bravery in gaining access” to get the woman out of the house, and the neighbours who took the injured woman into their home and looked after her until the ambulance arrived.

The scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area of Derry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Asking people to keep the woman in their prayers, they further thanked one neighbour who is a nurse and administered first aid at the scene.

The family said the woman had only moved in to the property one month ago, “and right away all the neighbours were kind and helpful from day one”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would also like to thank especially the fire service, ambulance service, police and forensic teams for their kindness and professionalism.” they said, adding:

"Yesterday was a horrific day for all involved but the true spirit of Derry came out with the people of Kylemore and the response teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 14th January 2023 - General view of the Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area of Derry. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack also expressed her gratitude to the emergency services for their quick response “after what was clearly an incredibly distressing incident that has left a home devastated”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our thoughts are with her and her family at what will be a very upsetting time.

“I want to please on record my thanks to emergency services who responded quickly following a suspected gas explosion in Kylemore Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There will obviously be some disruption in the area and I would encourage local people to follow the directions of emergency service workers throughout the day.”

Emergency services at the scene of a suspected gas explosion in the Kylemore Park residential area. Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sinn Féin Councillor Conor Heaney also praised the swift action of the neighbours.