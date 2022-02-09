Institute F.C. applies for permission to demolish Riverside Stadium
Institute F.C. has applied for permission to demolish the Riverside Stadium and undertake remedial works at the Drumahoe ground in order to return the land to greenfield use.
The local football ground was sadly destroyed in the catastrophic floods of August 2017.
A major application for the demolition of the stadium has now been submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council on behalf of the Football League Championship club which is now playing its home games at the Brandywell.
A planning statement prepared by MCI Planning & Development Ltd. in support of the application, explains great care will be taken to ensure environmental disruption is minimised during the demolition process.
"The Riverside Stadium will be carefully deconstructed and dismantled to minimise damage and maximise what can be salvaged. This approach will undoubtedly take more time however the benefits extend beyond the salvaging of materials as a ‘soft teardown’ will help to reduce the risk of pollution from dust and debris.
"The dismantling of the Riverside Stadium will facilitate the recycling of materials. Much of the waste materials like concrete, wood, metals, electrical cables can all be recycled. This will be aided by providing clearly labelled recycling bins throughout the site to make the whole process easier and more accessible for the contractor," the planning statement reads.