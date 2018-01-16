Interface project seeks members and participants

The Common Ground project in Derry has announced is recruiting steering group members and participants.

The ‘Interface Investment Programme Tullyally/Currynierin’ is supported by the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme.

The Tullyally Community Partnership and the Currynierin Community Association have worked with St. Columb’s Park House and the Belfast Interface Project to design the project and lead the Steering Group.

Helen Henderson, Steering Group member and managing director of St. Columb’s Park House, said: “We would love more people to get involved in the steering group who feel they have something to offer. This project is really important for both communities.”

Becca Bor, the project coordinator, said: “It is clear that this Interface Investment Programme is the outcome of a lot of goodwill and hard work between the two community groups and I look forward to working more within the communities.”

Monica Quinn, the chair of the Currynierin Community Association, said: “We have already been working between the communities and this gives us an opportunity to build on what we have already started.”

The programmes include community engagement workshops; storytelling for women; community health and well-being; a youth programme; family support and a resilience and well-being.

For more information on the steering group or the programmes, contact Becca Bor at: becca@stcolumbsparkhouse.org or at 71343080.”