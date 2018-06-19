Jamie-Lee kitted out ahead of FSR Gala Ball

Derry Girls Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has paid a visit to Foyle Search & Rescue’s headquarters ahead of the local charity’s 25th Anniversary Gala Ball this weekend.

The Derry actress and friends were given a brief tour of the Prehen base in preparation for the ball in the Everglades Hotel this Saturday, June 23.

Jamie-Lee was also given a briefing about the charity’s life-saving work.

Some tickets are still available for the glamorous Foyle Search & Rescue 25th Anniversary Gala Ball , but are expected to be snapped up quickly over the coming days.

Jamie-Lee, who shot to fame earlier this year when she appeared on the small screen as the iconic 90s character Michelle in the hit Channel 4 show ‘Derry Girls, ‘will be the compere on the night.

The plush ballroom in the fashionable Everglades Hotel will be the venue, which has been organised to mark the Derry charity’s significant 25 years of service to the city.

The black tie evening will kick-off with a drink’s reception at 7pm. This will be followed by a four course meal.

Entertainment on the evening will be by the ‘Lee Roy Brown’ Band.

Tickets for the Gala Ball are priced at £50 per person and can be booked by calling 02871 313800 or via email foylerescue@gmail.com

The Gala Ball follows on from Foyle Search & Rescue’s annual general meeting and is one of a series of events taking place throughout this year to mark the charity’s milestone.

Foyle Search and Rescue recently completed their annual Door to Door Bucket Appeal and back in April hosted the 5K Wiped Out Challenge.