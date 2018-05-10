Jeremy Corbyn coming to Derry

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn is coming to Derry later this month to speak on Brexit.

Mr Corbyn will attend a Business Breakfast at the City Hotel on Friday, May 25 between 8am and 9.30am.

The Chamber of Commerce is organising the event, with tickets priced at £20.

The Chamber said they were “delighted” to welcome Mr Jeremy Corbyn MP to the city to speak with businesses and other sectors.

“This will be an excellent opportunity, at a critical stage of the UK/EU negotiations, to speak directly to the Labour Leader on the impact that leaving the Customs Union and the Single Market would have on the North West Cross Border City Region.”

Jeremy Corbyn has been Leader of the Labour Party since 2015.

He has been the Member of Parliament for Islington North since 1983.

Before this, he was a Trade Union Representative and a human rights campaigner.

The Chamber have stated: “Mr. Corbyn is expected to speak about key issues relevant to Northern Ireland, including Brexit and upholding the Good Friday Agreement.

“We expect that the North West Business Community will be anxious to listen and engage with Mr Corbyn on how his party will support an open and frictionless border on the island of Ireland.”