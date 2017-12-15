Johnny & Courteney give Derry school choir a big thumbs up

Musician Johnny McDaid and ‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox have sent a festive message of congratulations to the choir and pupils of a special school in Derry.

Staff at Ardanshee Special School said they and their pupils were stunned and delighted to receive the video messages, which were played to pupils at their Christmas Show on Wednesday.

The celebrity couple were recently sent a video of Arnashee’s choir performing Pink’s smash hit ‘What About Us?’ at a Christmas concert at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

Derry native McDaid had actually co-wrote the chart-topping Pink song, and Courteney Cox were both deeply impressed with the pupils’ rendition, singling out soloist, pupil Noel Mulgrew, for a mention.

Ardnashee teacher Bríd Cutliffe, who is joint choirmaster along with Mr Colm Hasson, said that, as it turned out, Noel is not just a great singer, but also a big fan of Friends.

“The pupils’ reaction when we showed the videos was priceless,” she said. “I put it through the big screen during the school concert.

“Johnny McDaid and Courteney Cox said how they had watched our video of ‘What About Us?’ Johnny McDaid said he was really glad he heard it, and both of them gave a special shout out to Noel and said he was fantastic, and wished all the staff and students a very happy Christmas and New Year.

“I was shaking so much when the message came through because I knew what the reaction would be from the students. We were all so delighted.”

Paying tribute to the choir, Bríd added: “As far as I am concerned they are the best choir in Derry. They have so much passion and enthusiasm and they work so hard and they love to perform.”

Johnny McDaid and Courtney Cox.

The Ardnashee School Choir performing at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.

Noel Mulgrew singing with the Ardnashee School Choir performing at Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry.