Kitchens to be inspected to assess whether maintenance is needed

A Derry housing association has agreed to inspect kitchens in a decade-and-a-half-old development in Creggan and upgrade them if necessary.

Habinteg Housing Association agreed to assess the condition of homes in Glassagh Park after concerns were raised by residents.

Sinn Féin councillor, for the area, Kevin Campbell, speaking after meeting with Habinteg Housing Association’s local management to discuss the issues at the homes, said he hoped the matter could be resolved to the satisfaction of the people living in the Creggan estate.

Colr. Campbell stated: “We held a meeting with residents of Glassagh Park and the management of Habinteg Housing Association in Creggan Neighbour Partnership to address the issue of new kitchens.

“Glassagh Park was built over sixteen years ago and the kitchens are now in a bad way and in need of urgent repairs.

“During the course of the meeting a lot of other issues were raised in regards to other house repairs and we have been assured that these will be dealt with and they will carry out a re-survey of the kitchens again.”

A spokesperson for Habinteg said the association was surprised to hear of the concerns given that a recent independent stock-taking exercise had not flagged up any issues.

Notwithstanding this the housing provider promised that it would re-assess the properties and upgrade any kitchens that were not up to standard.

“We are sorry to hear of the concerns regarding the kitchens at Glassagh Park, particularly as an independently conducted Stock Condition Survey had not alerted us to the need for any immediate replacements,” the spokesperson said.

“However, having met with representatives and tenants, we have committed to carry out further inspections at the properties and, where necessary, address the work in our programme of Planned Maintenance,” the company added.

Residents of Glassagh Park have now been advised to expect a visit from inspectors who will survey their homes.

“Letters have been sent to all tenants to notify them of these inspections,” the spokesperson said.

Colr. Campbell vowed to continue to lobby on local residents’ behalf.

“We intend to keep the pressure on for a positive result for residents,” he said.

Habinteg, which was founded in 1970 by leading figures from the Spastics Society (now known as Scope), specialises in accessible housing.

Its name comes from the Latin phrase habitus integrans, or ‘integrated housing’.