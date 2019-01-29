Labour Relations Employers’ Breakfast

The Labour Relations Agency (LRA) is inviting employers in the North West to come to a free breakfast event tomorrow (Wednesday) at 80/81 Ebrington Square.

Attendees will learn more about the contribution the Agency and partners can make in helping them develop and grow their business.

The event, which starts at 8.30 am (breakfast from 8am), will be delivered in partnership with Invest NI and Derry City & Strabane District Council.

Patrick McAuley, Employment Relations Manager at The LRA’s Derry Office, said that the event was one example of collaborative efforts to support local employers.

He said: “The Labour Relations Agency works closely with partners in Invest NI and the council to provide free expertise and resources to help local businesses thrive.

“Coming together for this breakfast event on January 30 means that employers don’t have to take too much time out of their already busy day, and they have the opportunity to meet with Agency staff and learn about the services we provide.

“It’s a great opportunity to hear about the range of support and programmes provided by the Agency, Invest NI and Derry City & Strabane District Council under one roof.”

Kevin O’Connor, Head of Business with Derry City and Strabane District Council added: “Our collaboration with the Labour Relations Agency on the Business Boost programme is hugely beneficial in helping companies to comply with employment legislation and adopt best practice techniques for workplace relations.”

To confirm a place at the Breakfast Employment and Networking Event call Karen Leitch at The Labour Relations Agency on 028 71272972 or email Karen.leitch@lra.org.uk