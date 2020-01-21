Last purpose-built public toilet in Derry city centre getting removed

The last remaining purpose-built public toilet in the heart of Derry city centre is being demolished today following a review of provision in the city.

The toilet at Victoria Market car park will be taken down over the coming days.

Apologising for any inconvenience caused during the removal of the public convenience, a spokesperson for Derry City & Strabane District Council said that the facility is being demolished following a review of Council’s toilet provision across the City and District and the success of the ‘Community Toilet Scheme’.

The Community Toilet Scheme was launched in April 2018 as a new initiative that will allow members of the public to access the toilet facilities in local businesses. It followed concerns over the lack of public facilities in and around the city centre.

There had been public toilets in the centre of town at Waterloo Place but these were closed several decades ago.

The Community Toilet Scheme permits members of the public to use the facilities for free during normal opening hours without having to make a purchase.

Participating businesses receive an annual fee from Council based on the facilities they have available.

Businesses in the Community Toilet Scheme are identifiable by a window sticker, provided by Council, indicating that they are participating in the scheme and the level of facilities available.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council said that the work would be completed as quickly as possible to limit disruption, adding:

“Regular users of the Victoria Market Carpark should note that as of January 21, four car parking bays will be out of use over the coming days, while work is completed on the removal of the former public toilet facility at the corner of the site.”

The Council has also advised that alternative parking is available at a number of sites throughout the city centre - for information on other off-street car-parking go to www.derrystrabane.com/carparks