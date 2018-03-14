Lecturers’ Strike: solidarity gig in Derry

A solidarity benefit gig for University and College Union members on strike at Magee, Coleraine, Jordanstown, Queen’s and elsewhere is to be held in Derry tomorrow.

The event will feature local music sensation ROE.

Event organiser, People Before Profit activist, Michael Arthur said: “This is an opportunity for trade unionists and everyone who believes in workers’ rights to show their support for the UCU strikers and to hear directly from them about the issues behind the strike.

“Lecturers and admin staff were forced to take strike action to defend their pensions. UCU members are defending their own jobs but are also standing up to the race to the bottom for worker rights.

“Students have backed the strike in part as a challenge to the commodification of their education.

“I’ve been on the picketline with the strikers on a regular basis and have been inspired by their determination. It’s a great example of people power and solidarity.”

The benefit gig will be held on Thursday March 15 at 9pm in the Brickwork Lounge on Magazine Street.