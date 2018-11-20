‘Lights of Love’ non-denominational Service in Derry for bereaved parents

Sands (stillbirth and neonatal death charity) volunteers are organising a non-denominational remembrance service in Derry for bereaved parents and their families to remember their babies.

Lights of Love is a family-friendly evening of traditional carols, inspirational readings and musical performances.

It takes place in St Eugene’s Cathedral on Saturday, December 15 at 3pm and has been organised by dedicated volunteers.

Clea Harmer, Chief Executive of Sands, said: “During the festive season there is often an emphasis on children and families sharing happy times together, so the feelings of grief can seem overwhelming.

“The welcoming atmosphere of St Eugene’s Cathedral provides the perfect setting for a candlelit service, and an opportunity for bereaved parents and families to reflect and remember their babies.”

The Lights of Love service is free to attend and no advance booking is required. It is open to all religious beliefs and is a family event where children are welcomed.

Sadly 15 babies die before, during or shortly after birth every day in the UK, shattering the lives of expectant parents, their families and friends, and the people who cared for them.