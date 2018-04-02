Limavady roadworks to start next week

A £285,000 resurfacing scheme on the A2 Seacoast Road between the junction of Bishops Road and Benone Leisure complex near Limavady will commence on Monday, April 9.

The 2,700 metre long resurfacing scheme includes the provision of localised surface water drainage improvements and will improve the running surface along the entire length of the scheme.

Due to the nature of the works, the Department of Infrastructure have said it will be necessary to close Seacoast Road during the working week from Monday April 9 to Friday April 20.

A Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “To minimise disruption to commuters, traffic control will be in operation before 9:30 am and after 4:00 pm on week days.

“There should be no significant traffic restrictions during weekends to facilitate journeys in the area.

“Diversion routes will be signed and local access for residents will be maintained at all times during the works.

“Access to Castlerock from the Coleraine direction, and to Benone from the Limavady direction, will not be affected.”

The spokesperson added: “Drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area. For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com”