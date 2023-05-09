Limavady students make short film about youth mental health

Affliction, directed by Lukasz Andrzej Plata, is a film that explores the complex relationship between a mother and daughter.

The film follows a young girl who is desperate for her mother's love, but her alcoholic mother is unable to provide it.

The film is being screened online as part of Lift-Off’s current Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival, which runs until May 15 on Vimeo On-Demand.

'Affliction' a short film by LTB.

In this short film we see a young teenager who suffers from depression. The teenager isolates herself from the world around her and locks herself in her own head.

A spokesperson said: “Affliction is a true indie film, made by a team of grassroots independent artists and filmmakers with limited budgets but big ideas. Supporting these artists is crucial to the development of filmmaking talent and the growth of the industry as a whole. By watching and sharing these films, we can help to give a voice to those who might not otherwise be heard.

“The film's talented team includes writer and director Lukasz Andrzej Plata, co-writer Billie-Jo Mullan, and producers Lukasz Andrzej Plata, Billie-Jo Mullan, and Tiernan James McHenry-Lord. The film stars Orlagh McNicholl and April Brooks in the lead roles.

“If you're looking for a thought-provoking film that will stay with you long after the credits roll, be sure to check out Affliction as part of Lift-Off’s Filmmaker Sessions Online Film Festival. Don't miss your chance to support independent filmmakers and discover the raw talent of true indie cinema.”