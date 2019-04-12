Local cultural figures sought to help deliver new Arts & Culture strategy

Derry City and Strabane District Council is seeking help from local cultural representatives to help oversee the delivery of a new Arts & Culture Strategy.

The five-year strategy is set to complement council’s recently completed Tourism and Integrated Economic Development Strategies.

The plan is the result of a consultation process centred around creativity and collaboration in the local community and local organisations and individuals are now being asked to assist in overseeing its delivery.

In the coming months, council will establish a Co-Delivery Group reflecting the needs of audiences, communities and the wider arts and culture sector. The group will oversee the delivery of a strategy with aims to engage citizens and grow audiences, delivering a high quality arts programme; an effective and ambitious marketing campaign and strengthening cultural infrastructure.

Mayor of Derry and Strabane John Boyle encouraged anyone with an interest in the arts to put themselves forward for the group. “Extensive work has gone into the development of a comprehensive and ambitious strategy for the city and district in keeping with the aspirations of the Strategic Growth Plan to enhance wellbeing through cultural experiences and the arts,” he said.

“The strategy will be delivered in tandem with a raft of new plans for the district aligning our goals for the North West and improving the local economy. I would really encourage anyone with an interest in arts and culture to consider if they have skills to contribute to the delivery of this visionary new strategy.”

Head of Culture with council, Aeidin McCarter, said: “The strategy has identified six key aims and following this open call council aims to appoint two representatives to help oversee the delivery of each of these aims over a two year period, before the representation is refreshed.

“We hope to attract a diverse range of candidates from a variety of backgrounds and abilities, including practitioners, artists, cultural organisations and audiences to ensure a wide depth and breadth of knowledge and experience.”

These advisory group will include Derry City and Strabane District Council elected members on a cross party basis as well as council officers. The group will meet four times per annum as well as deliver an open annual meeting to review the strategy, discuss progress and consider ongoing process implementation.

To find out more and to submit nominations go to www.derrystrabane.com/artsandculture