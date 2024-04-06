Local Man Paul Gillespie joins Chadwell Telecom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chadwell Telecom, a leading Telecommunications solutions provider, is pleased to announce the opening of its new office in centeral Belfast, Northern Ireland. This expansion represents a significant milestone for Chadwell as it seeked to enhance its services and accessibility to regional clients.

Situated at 55-59 Adelaide Street in Belfast, the new office reflects Chadwell`s commitment to extending its reach and delivering unparalleled telecom services across Northern Ireland. With a strategic presence in Belfast and , Chadwell is well positioned to meet clients` evolving needs and establish stronger connections within the local business community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Gillepie , is a seasoned professional with 25 years years of experience in the communications industry. Paul brings a wealth of expertise, having previously worked with industry giants Three Ireland and Vodafone, specialising in Mobile, VoIP and Connectivity solutions. Paul expressed his excitement about joining the Chadwell team and said that the company can offer something different. The Chadwell approach of putting clients first, demystifying telecoms, and helping business preform better is close to his heart.

National World

Stuart Box, the owner of Chadwell, echoed Paul`s sentiments, emphasising the company`s commitment to exceptional service and client-centric values. "I am delighted that Paul has agreed to join us as we expand into the Northwest and Northern Ireland," he said .