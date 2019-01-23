Local participants complete Peer Advocacy Mental Health course

A team of local people have be successfully completed their OCN Peer Advocacy in Mental Health course (Level 2) provided by Mind Yourself! and Foyle Advocates in Derry.

Certificates have now been awarded to those enrolled on the key programme, which is supported by the Public Health Agency through the CLEAR Project.

Mind Yourself! is a mental health organisation, run and led by people who are experiencing, or who have experienced, mental health issues.

Commenting on the organisation and the course, a spokesperson for Mind Yourself! said: “Our aim is to empower people and give them the confidence to take charge of their lives; make their own choices; providing them with a more independent and productive life.

“The Peer Advocacy Course certificate qualifies recipients to become Volunteers with Mind Yourself! and Foyle Advocates and to provide advocacy, listening ear, information and sign-posting services to members of the public who are experiencing mental health issues.”

The spokesperson added: “These services are free of charge and are available five days per week Monday to Friday from 12 noon to 4pm at our office, 26-28 Bishop Street (beside the Bishop’s Gate Hotel).

“Mind Yourself! also provides advocacy, information and listening ear in Grangewood hospital twice weekly and once weekly in the Tyrone and Fermanagh Hospital.

“No appointment is necessary and the service is completely confidential.”

Anyone seeking further information on these services is asked to contact Mind Yourself! by telephone on 028 71 263461 or via email mindyourself@tiscali.co.uk.