Local people urged get new ‘flu vaccine before Winter

Sinn Féin Health spokesperson, Councillor Sandra Duffy, has called on the local community entitled to get the ‘flu vaccine, to ensure that they take up the offer over the next few weeks.

Local medical practices are currently undertaking the annual vaccine roll-out across the north west.

Colr. Duffy said: “In the next few weeks local medical practices will be offering patients the opportunity to get the annual ‘flu vaccine.

“I would appeal for as many people as possible to make sure that they take up the offer of the vaccine.

“Every winter the ‘flu comes around, but the virus is always changing. Even if you didn’t have ‘flu, last year’s vaccine won’t protect you this year.”

Colr. Duffy added: “The Department of Health has said that it’s important for patients to get their vaccination in October or early November to be ready to fight off any infection and not to wait until there is an outbreak of ‘flu.”