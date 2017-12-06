Lost Derry photos sell for just over £1,000

A collection of images of Derry in the 1930s was sold at auction this week for more than three times their estimate.

The 68 plate glass negatives, salvaged from a house wrecked by a bomb during the Troubles, were estimated to fetch between £250-£300.

A funeral cortege makes its way across Craigavon Bridge.

However, when they went under the hammer on Tuesday, the successful bidder ended up paying £1,020 for them - which includes the hammer price plus buyer’s premium.

The ‘Journal’ can reveal that, while many local people did get involved in the bidding and, indeed, are understood to have made all the early running, the glass plates were eventually purchased by a collector from the West Midlands in England.

The negatives document life in Derry City and the NW and feature parades, dances, and sporting activities.

They are part of the ‘Derry Standard’ archive, a local newspaper that closed in 1966.

Soldiers, wearing helmets that look suited to hotter climes, march along Limavady Road - possibly to the nearby train station.

British soldiers discovered the images under the floorboards of a house in Derry’s Waterside in 1969.

Auctioneer Paul Cooper, of CJM Asset Management in England, described the collection as a “quite stunning record of the people and places and life in the city more than eighty years ago.”

The old ‘Derry Standard’ collection, covering the years 1927-47, is now held in Derry’s Central Library.